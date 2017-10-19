Sen. Bob Corker slams GOP budget process: ‘Everything about this is a hoax’

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) talks to reporters as he arrives for the weekly Republican caucus policy luncheons at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on March 10, 2015. Photo by Jonathan Ernst for Reuters.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) called the GOP budget process a “hoax,” telling reporters if he chaired the Senate budget committee, he would disband it, even as the Tennessee Republican voted to advance the budget out of committee.

Corker called the budget process he “biggest hoax” on the American people. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) October 19, 2017

“The only thing about this that matters is preparation for the tax reform,” Corker said. ”Other than that, these amendment votes, everything about this is a hoax. A hoax. It has no impact on anything whatsoever.”

“Unless we create a real budget process, which this is not, our country’s fiscal situation will continue to go down the tube, and we have no mechanism to control real spending, 70 percent of which is mandatory, that’s not even covered by this,” he added.

Donald Trump on Thursday signaled his support of the GOP budget plan, which favor tax cuts while adding $1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next ten years.

“Republicans are going for the big Budget approval today, first step toward massive tax cuts,” Trump tweeted. “I think we have the votes, but who knows?

Republicans are going for the big Budget approval today, first step toward massive tax cuts. I think we have the votes, but who knows? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

Corker—who’s remained a thorn in the side of the president since calling the White House “‘an adult day care center” earlier this month—seems to be in-step with Trump on the issue of the budget, despite describing it as a hoax.

“Yeah, I‘m voting yes on this meaningless piece of legislation that does one thing,” the senator said.