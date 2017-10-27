Senators demand answers on delay in drug price-gouging rule
Members of the Senate are leaning on the Trump administration to stop holding off on implementing a rule that would punish drug makers for price gouging. The administration has already done so four times, and any further delays would “contradict President Trump’s repeated promises to crack down on unfair drug pricing and [allow] bad actors to continue enriching themselves at the expense of the American public,” a group of Democratic senators, led…
