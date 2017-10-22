Snoop Dogg blasts Trump in ‘Make America Crip Again’
Snoop Dogg wants to “Make America Crip Again.” The rapper’s new song slams President Donald Trump in its opening line: “The president said he wants to make America great again, f— that shit, we’re going to make America crip again,” he says.
