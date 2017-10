Stephen Colbert reacts to Manafort indictment

Newsweek 31 Oct 2017 at 09:33 ET

While all the major news networks fervently covered news of Paul Manafort’s indictment for collusion with Russia in the Trump election campaign Monday, Fox News aired a segment on Halloween candy. As Stephen Colbert put it on Monday’s episode of The Late Show, the right-wing network seemingly went “out of its way to cover anything other than the Mueller investigation.”