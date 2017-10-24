Steve Bannon says Mark Cuban should run as Democrat in 2020 election
Breitbart head Steve Bannon spoke on business mogul Mark Cuban’s interest in going up against Donald Trump as a Republican candidate during the 2020 presidential race Monday. Bannon claimed that Cuban would have a better shot at beating Trump if he ran on the Democratic ticket.
