Steve Bannon says Mark Cuban should run as Democrat in 2020 election

International Business Times

24 Oct 2017 at 17:46 ET                   
Dallas Mavericks owner and hedge fund billionaire Mark Cuban (TMZ)

Breitbart head Steve Bannon spoke on business mogul Mark Cuban’s interest in going up against Donald Trump as a Republican candidate during the 2020 presidential race Monday. Bannon claimed that Cuban would have a better shot at beating Trump if he ran on the Democratic ticket.

