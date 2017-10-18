Steve Bannon’s war on conservatives hurts Alabama GOP
Steve Bannon’s “season of war” against the Republican establishment may land an unthinkable casualty: Alabama’s status as a deep-red conservative stronghold. An Alabama Senate election between Bannon-backed Republican Roy Moore and Democrat Doug Jones is tied in a dead heat at 42 percent, according to a new Fox News poll.
