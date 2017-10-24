Supreme Court dismisses Hawaii travel ban case

Justices of the US Supreme Court sit for their official group photo in Washington, DC, on June 1, 2017. Seated (L-R): Associate Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Anthony M. Kennedy, Chief Justice of the US John G. Roberts, Associate Justices Clarence Thomas and Stephen Breyer. Standing (L-R): Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito Jr., Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch. / AFP PHOTO / SAUL LOEBSAUL LOEB/AFP/

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday formally dropped plans to hear a legal challenge brought by Hawaii against an earlier version of President Donald Trump’s travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority nations countries and a ban on refugees, both of which have expired and been replaced with revised policies.

Trump’s 120-day ban on refugees was expiring on Tuesday.

The court on Oct. 10 disposed of the first of two travel ban cases after Trump’s earlier 90-day ban on people entering the U.S. from six predominantly Muslim countries expired on Sept. 24. It was a replaced with a modified, open-ended ban involving eight countries.

