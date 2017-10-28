Surrogate mother unknowingly gives birth to her biological son

A new born baby takes the finger of his mother after the delivery (AFP)

In one of the rare incidents a California surrogate, hired by a Chinese couple gave birth to twins, and she later discovered one of them was her biological child. Jessica Allen, 31, already had two other children with her partner Wardell Jasper, 34, prior to her decision of becoming a gestational surrogate for a couple, who had opted for an American surrogate because surrogacy was not legal in their country.