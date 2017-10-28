Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Surrogate mother unknowingly gives birth to her biological son

International Business Times

28 Oct 2017 at 08:04 ET                   
A new born baby takes the finger of his mother after the delivery (AFP)

In one of the rare incidents a California surrogate, hired by a Chinese couple gave birth to twins, and she later discovered one of them was her biological child. Jessica Allen, 31, already had two other children with her partner Wardell Jasper, 34, prior to her decision of becoming a gestational surrogate for a couple, who had opted for an American surrogate because surrogacy was not legal in their country.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Here are 10 revelations about how awful Trump is — from people who resigned from his administration
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+