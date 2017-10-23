Tapper shames Huckabee Sanders for claiming generals can’t be questioned — without ever mentioning her name

CNN's Jake Tapper (Screengrab)

CNN’s Jake Tapper on Monday shamed Donald Trump’s press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after she insisted it’s “highly inappropriate” for the press to question a four star Marine general.

Sanders made the comment during a press briefing on Friday, after Kelly incorrectly accused Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) of grandstanding during a 2015 FBI dedication ceremony. Video of the speech proved Kelly mischaracterized Wilson’s remarks; when pressed about his charge, Sanders told reporters they should not battle a four star Marine general.

On Monday, Gen. Joseph Dunford, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, spoke before reporters about the ambush in Niger that killed four U.S. soldiers earlier this month.

“By the way, this is a Marine 4-Star general facing questions from reporters, saying he owes transparency to families and the public,” Tapper tweeted. “For what it’s worth.”

The CNN host went on to retweet a video of Dunford telling Jim Scuitto, “We owe the families as much information as we can find out.”

Tapper on Friday used Trump’s own tweets to disprove Sanders’ claim the media can’t question four star generals, calling the remarks “one of the most shocking things I’ve ever heard from that podium.”