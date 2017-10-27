Tennessee cities rush to restrict guns ahead of upcoming ‘White Lives Matter’ rallies

Two cities in Tennessee are preparing for upcoming “White Lives Matter” rallies by rushing to restrict demonstrators’ rights to bring firearms to the events.

The Trace points to two notices this week sent out by the cities of Murfreesboro and Shelbyville that restrict bringing firearms into designated areas during the scheduled times of the upcoming rallies, which are expected to draw white supremacists from across the country.

“To ban guns from the rallies, Shelbyville and Murfreesboro officials had to go further than issuing a public notice,” notes The Trace. “State law requires municipalities in Tennessee to set up cordons and screen with a metal detector everyone who enters the designated demonstration area.”

That said, there is still concern that white nationalists could terrorize other parts of the two cities in areas where weapons aren’t restricted — as The Trace explains, the Murfreesboro Islamic Center is well outside of the “safe zone” where weapons are restricted, and city officials so far have not announced any plans to protect the site.

White nationalists said that they chose the two cities in Tennessee for rallies in part because they wanted to avoid being confronted in the streets by counter-demonstrators from left-wing organizations such as Antifa.