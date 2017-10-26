Quantcast

‘The FBI and CIA are doing some CYA’: Online conspiracy theorists melt down after Trump delays full JFK files release

Tom Boggioni

26 Oct 2017 at 19:59 ET                   
Photograph from the U. S. Department of State in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

Adding to years of conspiracy-mongering over the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire by delaying the release of some of the JFK files after the president promised to let the public have a look.

Late Thursday the White House rolled back plans for full disclosure, instead making only 2,800 records available.

“The National Archives and Records Administration will make approximately 2,800 records available in full for public access today. The remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks,” a White House statement explained. “The President has demanded unprecedented transparency from the agencies and directed them to minimize redactions without delay.”

After waiting 54 years, some conspiracy theorists — as is their custom — are not buying it and began accusing the usual suspects.

Behold.

And a new conspiracy theory was born:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
