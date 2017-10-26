‘The FBI and CIA are doing some CYA’: Online conspiracy theorists melt down after Trump delays full JFK files release

Photograph from the U. S. Department of State in the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum, Boston.

Adding to years of conspiracy-mongering over the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963, President Donald Trump added more fuel to the fire by delaying the release of some of the JFK files after the president promised to let the public have a look.

Late Thursday the White House rolled back plans for full disclosure, instead making only 2,800 records available.

“The National Archives and Records Administration will make approximately 2,800 records available in full for public access today. The remaining records will be released with agency-proposed redactions on a rolling basis in the coming weeks,” a White House statement explained. “The President has demanded unprecedented transparency from the agencies and directed them to minimize redactions without delay.”

After waiting 54 years, some conspiracy theorists — as is their custom — are not buying it and began accusing the usual suspects.

Behold.

I find it hard to believe that there’s a compelling national security threat 54 years after the fact https://t.co/PPXyCgwfAw — J🎃sh Billinson (@jbillinson) October 26, 2017

Seems pretty clear – on the JFK files – that the FBI and CIA are mostly doing some CYA. — Kai Ryssdal (@kairyssdal) October 26, 2017

So the release of the #JFKFiles will only include 2,800 JFK files, but not all of them. Obviously nothing of worth is being released. The interesting stuff is being held until "a later date". — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 26, 2017

Deep State win? About 2,800 JFK records to be released, others delayed, White House says via the @FoxNews App https://t.co/A1NRsMaWWi — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) October 26, 2017

To be clear any of the 2,800 JFK files with any significance will look like this ⬇️ #JFKPapers #JFKfiles pic.twitter.com/SSX2MlzuHh — 🔸Chris🔸 (@chrisamillions) October 26, 2017

Only 2,800 JFK files? CIA had FIFTY FOUR YEARS to redact. Only serves as proof that they never thought it would be released. #ConspiracyFact — Chuck Neely (@chuckneely14) October 26, 2017

"2,800 JFK" JFK & family were much beloved. His assassination threw a nation into shock & mourning. We never knew y he was killed. Now this — Tapestry10 (@TheJellicoe) October 26, 2017

"2,800 JFK" pheeewww,,glad President Shitgibbon didn't brag about this release before hand..That would have been humiliating!😶 — Michael Lerch (@mungonna8) October 26, 2017

Now I really believe in conspiracy. I used to think the conspiracy people were nuts. not anymore. "2,800 JFK" — MacKenzie🇺🇸 L.🇿🇦 (@run_mac_run) October 26, 2017

Only 2,800 JFK files being released? Don't fret: just read James Ellroy's "The Cold 6000." Way more accurate than any story from the gov't. — TheBankruptcyGrinch (@TheRisenGrinch) October 26, 2017

It is the secret ones we want to see. About 2,800 JFK records to be released, others delayed, White House says https://t.co/63g4Y1KzIw — Jason Chaffetz (@jasoninthehouse) October 26, 2017

And a new conspiracy theory was born: