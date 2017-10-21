The psychopath test: One psychologist has tips on what to look for
The Psychopath Test: One Psychologist Has the Answer
He lives next door, is an excellent liar, and is only pretending to care how your parents are doing. No, not your ex, but rather a real-life psychopath. Most don’t realize that psychopaths are rarely tucked away in high security prisons, but often live right down the street.
