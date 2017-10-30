The reason Jared Kushner still says ‘daddy’

Jared Kushner (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

It’s normal to hear a five-year-old child call his father “daddy,” but it’s a little more surprising, and even unsettling, coming from the mouth of a 36-year-old businessman. News that Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, still uses “daddy” was one of the biggest surprises from a story written by Kyle Pope, who previously worked for Kushner as an editor at The Observer.