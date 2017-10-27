The rise of Russia’s ‘violence-prone alt-right’
Moscow, Russia – The last tsar has become one of Russia’s top newsmakers – and the ideological scions of his paramilitary henchmen turn into Orthodox Christian fighters. Nicholas II Romanov – whose reign was marked by lost wars, anti-Jewish pogroms and two revolutions – abdicated a century ago, and Bolsheviks killed him and his family in 1918.
