The universe as we know it should not exist: CERN scientists
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
The universe as we know it should not exist, scientists working at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, have said. After performing the most precise experiments on antiprotons that have ever been carried out, researchers have discovered a symmetry in nature that they say just shouldn’t be possible.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion