Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

The universe as we know it should not exist: CERN scientists

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 05:39 ET                   
Milky Way Galaxy (shutterstock.com)

The universe as we know it should not exist, scientists working at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research, have said. After performing the most precise experiments on antiprotons that have ever been carried out, researchers have discovered a symmetry in nature that they say just shouldn’t be possible.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Can’t wait to stab your neck’: Racist Trump supporter terrorizes CNN’s Don Lemon with death threats
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+