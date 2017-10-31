Quantcast

The War on Terror has cost America $250 million a day for 16 Years

International Business Times

31 Oct 2017 at 22:37 ET                   
U.S. troops assess the damage to an armoured vehicle of NATO-led military coalition after a suicide bomber's attack in Kandahar province, Afghanistan August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ahmad Nadeem

American taxpayers have spent $1.46 trillion on wars abroad since September 11, 2001. The Department of Defense periodically releases a “cost of war” report. The newly released version, obtained by the Federation of American Scientists Secrecy News blog, covers the time from the September 11th terrorist attacks through mid-2017.

