Tom Hanks trashes Trump over offensive call to soldier’s widow: ‘One of the biggest cock-ups on the planet’

Actor Tom Hanks attends the premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Captain Phillips' at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Sept. 30, 2013. [AFP]

In an interview with CNN, actor and director Tom Hanks lamented the state of the nation under President Donald Trump and lambasted the commander in chief for his phone call to the widow of a fallen soldier.

Speaking at the National Archives Foundation on Saturday night, the popular actor had some advice for Americans, saying we all need to brush up on our nation’s history.

“People are upset about what’s going on today. They’re furious, they’re frustrated, they’re worked up,” Hanks explained. “If you’re concerned about what’s going on today, read history and figure out what to do because it’s all right there.”

“As we continually move towards a more perfect union, that magnificent document (the US Constitution) out there, that might be the only self-correcting, open-ended document anywhere on the planet Earth (that) keeps us going, that keeps saying that we’re going to learn how to do that one thing we’ve already sort of done, we’re going to become better and better and better,” he continued.

Addressing President Trump’s controversial call to the widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson, Hanks said he was appalled at what transpired.

“I’m only knowing what I read in the newspapers and what have you, and it just seems like it’s one of the biggest cock-ups on the planet Earth, if you ask me,” Hanks told CNN. “This is a tragedy of the utmost consequence and it goes much longer beyond who’s going to come out on top of the news story. I think it’s very sad.”

You can read the whole interview here.