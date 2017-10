Troops killed in Niger were going after ISIS recruiter

Newsweek 24 Oct 2017 at 16:24 ET

The four U.S. soldiers killed in Niger on October 4 had been pursuing a senior recruiter for the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) who escaped when they were ambushed, NBC News reports. This new information contradicts the Pentagon’s earlier claims about what the soldiers, who were part of a 12-man special forces team, were doing when they were attacked by a group of 50 militants believed to be linked to ISIS.