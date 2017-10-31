Trump and Russia use the same spin on Mueller charges
President Donald Trump and Russia appeared to be using the same spin tactics Tuesday morning regarding the charges brought against a former Trump campaign manager by Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Trump began Tuesday with a three-tweet flurry that included the assertion that the charges against Paul Manafort amounted to “fake news” and that downplayed their seriousness, saying they were related to work he did prior to the presidential campaign.
