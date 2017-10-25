Trump associate Michael Cohen sold four NY buildings for cash to mysterious buyers
WASHINGTON—Donald Trump’s longtime business lawyer Michael Cohen may be best known for his aggressive campaign television defenses of the real estate mogul, his role in an abortive effort to build a Trump Tower in Moscow and allegations that he attended a meeting last summer with Russians in Europe.
