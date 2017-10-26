Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump can’t keep ratings up

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 12:27 ET                   
President Donald Trump pauses during the 9/11 Observance Ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. (DOD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro)

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings took another hit Wednesday, with a Fox News poll showing the president’s numbers are poor even among his white voting base. The president now holds a 38 percent approval rating, down from 42 percent in September, while his disapproval rating climbed four points, to 57 percent, according to the poll.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Georgia Republican insists nothing controversial about his pro-violence, anti-Muslim Facebook posts
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+