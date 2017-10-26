Trump can’t keep ratings up
President Donald Trump’s approval ratings took another hit Wednesday, with a Fox News poll showing the president’s numbers are poor even among his white voting base. The president now holds a 38 percent approval rating, down from 42 percent in September, while his disapproval rating climbed four points, to 57 percent, according to the poll.
