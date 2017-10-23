Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump finally wrote that $25K check to a slain soldier’s family — the day he was exposed in the media

Noor Al-Sibai

23 Oct 2017 at 19:59 ET                   
Army Corporal Dillon Baldrige (image via his obituary).

President Donald Trump has finally sent the family of Dillon Baldridge, an Army corporal who died in Afghanistan over the summer, the personal check for $25,000 he promised them in June.

As Charleston Post-Courier editor Jason Emory Parker noticed, however, the check was dated the exact same day the story about Trump not following through on his promise was published in the Washington Post.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Rep. Cummings calls on Kelly to apologize to Wilson: ‘It doesn’t take a rocket scientist’ to know he’s wrong
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+