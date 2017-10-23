Trump finally wrote that $25K check to a slain soldier’s family — the day he was exposed in the media

Army Corporal Dillon Baldrige (image via his obituary).

President Donald Trump has finally sent the family of Dillon Baldridge, an Army corporal who died in Afghanistan over the summer, the personal check for $25,000 he promised them in June.

As Charleston Post-Courier editor Jason Emory Parker noticed, however, the check was dated the exact same day the story about Trump not following through on his promise was published in the Washington Post.