Trump finally wrote that $25K check to a slain soldier’s family — the day he was exposed in the media
President Donald Trump has finally sent the family of Dillon Baldridge, an Army corporal who died in Afghanistan over the summer, the personal check for $25,000 he promised them in June.
EXCLUSIVE: NC #GoldStar family receives $25,000 personal check, months after condolence call from @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. @ABC11_WTVD @ABC pic.twitter.com/eTUxCCgYMY
— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) October 23, 2017
As Charleston Post-Courier editor Jason Emory Parker noticed, however, the check was dated the exact same day the story about Trump not following through on his promise was published in the Washington Post.
Check is dated the same date the Washington Post reported the story. They got him this check. https://t.co/MtvzxMhtXz
— Jason Emory Parker (@jaspar) October 23, 2017