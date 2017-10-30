Trump has no respect for women, Maxine Waters said
President Donald Trump doesn’t respect women and should be impeached, California Congresswoman Maxine Waters told a chanting crowd of supporters Saturday at the Women’s Convention in Detroit. Waters cited the growing number of women who have accused movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual harassment and assault as the start of a movement against men who do not recognize women’s rights.
