Trump ignored his kids until college: former wife
Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana claims he wasn’t able to speak to his children properly until they were adults. In a radio interview with AM970’s The Answer released on Sunday, in which she was promoting her new book Raising Trump, the former model and businesswoman said the president had found it difficult to interact with the kids.
