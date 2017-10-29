Quantcast

Trump ignored his kids until college: former wife

Newsweek

29 Oct 2017 at 15:12 ET                   
Ivanka, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. (Twitter)

Trump Ignored His Kids Until College, Ivana Says

Donald Trump’s first wife Ivana claims he wasn’t able to speak to his children properly until they were adults. In a radio interview with AM970’s The Answer released on Sunday, in which she was promoting her new book Raising Trump, the former model and businesswoman said the president had found it difficult to interact with the kids.

