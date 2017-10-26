Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump interested in Seth Rich conspiracy?

Newsweek

26 Oct 2017 at 13:19 ET                   
Seth Rich (DNC)

President Donald J. Trump loves a good conspiracy theory. He spent much of Barack Obama’s eight years in office suggesting that the president had been born outside the United States. That claim, with its obvious racial overtones, raised Trump’s profile with the nativist wing of the Republican Party, giving him the necessary credibility to launch a presidential campaign in 2015.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Jeff Sessions reveals he ‘might’ not be recused from investigating Steele dossier linking Trump and Russia
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+