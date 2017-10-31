‘Trump is a sexual predator,’ Alec Baldwin says
Alec Baldwin has broken his public silence about his friend and colleague James Toback, the film director who has now been accused of sexual harassment or assault by more than 300 women. Baldwin worked with Toback on the 2013 HBO documentary Seduced and Abandoned and on The Private Life of a Modern Woman, which had its premiere last month.
