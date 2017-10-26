Trump is hardest working President since WW2: GOP

An image of Pres. Donald Trump playing golf (Twitter.com)

A majority of Republicans believe Donald Trump is working harder than any other president since World War II despite the fact he has spent nearly one in four days playing golf. When asked by the pollster YouGov to compare Trump’s work ethic to other Presidents, 58 percent of Republicans said that Trump is a “harder worker” than any of them, including Republican Presidents Ronald Reagan and war hero Dwight D.