Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump leaning toward Governor Jerome Powell as next Fed chair: Bloomberg

Reuters

27 Oct 2017 at 10:38 ET                   
Governor Jerome Powell (cnbc.com)

 President Donald Trump is leaning toward nominating Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to be the next head of the U.S. central bank, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing three unnamed sources.

Trump has said he has been considering Powell, as well as Stanford University economist John Taylor, for the post. He also has said he has not ruled out renominating current Fed Chair Janet Yellen, whose term expires in February.

He is expected to announce his pick, which would need to win Senate approval, before he departs on a trip to Asia on Nov. 3.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Firefighter’s racist ‘mudbloods on Kellogg’s cereal box’ Facebook rant lands him under investigation
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+