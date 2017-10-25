Quantcast

Trump says wants to protect 401ks but could negotiate

Reuters

25 Oct 2017 at 13:36 ET                   
Donald Trump (Screen Capture)

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he wants to protect 401 (k) retirement savings accounts but that it is possible they could end up as part of congressional negotiations over tax cuts.

“Maybe we’ll use it as negotiating but trust me … there are certain kinds of deals you don’t want to negotiate with,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn as he prepared to depart on a trip to Dallas.

(Reporting by Steve Holland and James Oliphant; Editing by James Dalgleish)

