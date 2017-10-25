Trump says ‘Watergate modern age’ is all Obama’s fault
President Donald Trump on Wednesday compared the sale of uranium to Russia during the Obama era with the Watergate scandal that forced President Nixon to resign in the early 1970s. The uranium deal, which took place while Hillary Clinton was secretary of state, involved the purchase of American uranium mines by a Russian-backed company in 2010, according to the Associated Press.
