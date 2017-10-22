Quantcast

Trump takes a break from Obama hate to praise ex-president

Newsweek

22 Oct 2017 at 09:17 ET                   
President Obama and president-elect Donald Trump (Screengrab)

Trump Takes a Break From Obama Hate In Video Message

Donald Trump is better known for maligning his predecessors in the highest office in the land than praising them. But as five surviving former presidents gathered Saturday at a benefit concert for the victims of the hurricanes that tore through the U.S. this summer, the sitting president sent a video message in which he praised their “wonderful” work and expressing his “deep gratitude.”

