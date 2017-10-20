Quantcast
Facebook, Trump News, U.S. News
Trump tells Fox News he thinks Republicans have the votes to pass his tax cuts for the wealthy
20 Oct 2017 at 17:48 ET
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he thinks Republicans have the votes needed to pass a big tax cut package.

In an interview with Fox Business Network set to air on Sunday, Trump said he had been thinking about tying tax legislation to an infrastructure spending bill but that it was not clear a combined package would gain more votes.

“I don’t want to take any chances cause I feel we have the votes right now the way it is,” he said, according to a transcript provided by the cable news outlet.

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)

