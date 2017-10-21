Trump tweets he will allow release of Kennedy assassination files
Trump says he’ll allow release of Kennedy assassination files
US President Donald Trump said Saturday he will allow long blocked secret files on the 1963 assassination of John F Kennedy to be opened to the public for the first time. The November 22, 1963 assassination — an epochal event in modern US history — has spawned multiple theories challenging the official version that Kennedy was killed a lone gunman, Lee Harvey Oswald.
