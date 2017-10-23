Trump wanted to rename America’s biggest mountain
President Donald Trump brought up a campaign promise during a March meeting with the U.S. senators from Alaska, asking whether he could roll back President Barack Obama’s 2015 decision to rename the tallest mountain on the continent, spokespeople for the senators confirmed to Newsweek on Monday.
