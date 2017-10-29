Trump’s approval ratings plummet to an all-time low
Trump Approval Rating Drops To All-Time Low
Donald Trump is currently suffering from the lowest approval rating of his presidency, with just 38 percent feeling positive about his job performance, a new poll shows. The response to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll comes following several weeks of public bickering between Trump and other GOP politicians, and criticism toward the president over alleged comments he made during a phone call to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.
