Trump’s approval ratings plummet to an all-time low

Newsweek

29 Oct 2017 at 13:46 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Trump Approval Rating Drops To All-Time Low

Donald Trump is currently suffering from the lowest approval rating of his presidency, with just 38 percent feeling positive about his job performance, a new poll shows. The response to the NBC News/Wall Street Journal Poll comes following several weeks of public bickering between Trump and other GOP politicians, and criticism toward the president over alleged comments he made during a phone call to the widow of a soldier killed in Niger.

