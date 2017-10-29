Quantcast

Trump’s pardon powers will only extend so far when indictments come

Newsweek

29 Oct 2017 at 21:37 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks on the White House lawn (Screen cap).

With the first indictment looming from the federal Trump-Russia investigation, President Donald Trump is getting a reminder: His pardoning pardons can’t fix everything. “I don’t think the president’s power is all that absolute, as people have been suggesting,” California Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, told ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday.

