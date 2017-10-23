Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen to meet with House and Senate intel committees this week

President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen (Screen capture)

Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen will meet with the House and Senate intelligence committees on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively, as part of those panels’ ongoing investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

As CNN reports, Cohen will meet in private with the House intel committee on Tuesday, then attend a classified meeting with Senate investigators on Wednesday. The meetings come after the Senate intelligence committee last week abruptly delayed a scheduled public appearance by Cohen.

“The Committee appreciates Mr. Cohen’s cooperation as its investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US elections continues to make progress,” Sen. Richard Burr (R-SC) and Mark Warner (D-VA) told reporters Friday.

According to CNN, Cohen’s name is mentioned in the infamous dossier alleging collusion between Trump and Russian government officials. Investigators are reportedly using the unverified dossier as a roadmap to the investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.