Trump’s White House Makeover cost $1.75 million

President Donald Trump, in true Donald Trump fashion, has racked up a $1.75 million bill while renovating the White House to suit his tastes. NBC News reported Thursday that records from the General Services Administration (GSA) showed the president’s office spent that amount on furniture, rugs, wallpaper and other furnishings in his quest to renovate the 55,000-square-foot mansion and surrounding buildings.