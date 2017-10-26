Two weeks after seeking treatment, a third Harvey volunteer is claimed by flesh-eating bacteria

Josue Zurita

Screen Shot 2017-10-25 at 7.34.39 PM By Crystal Bonvillian, Cox Media Group National Content Desk, posted: 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017 GALVESTON, Texas — A Galveston man helping his community rebuild after Hurricane Harvey died earlier this month after contracting flesh-eating bacteria through a wound on his arm. The man, identified by KHOU in Houston…