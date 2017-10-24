Quantcast

US House Speaker Ryan seeks tax bill vote by late November

Reuters

24 Oct 2017 at 10:49 ET                   
House Speaker Paul Ryan (CNN)

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday said he wants the House of Representatives to pass a Republican tax cut bill by the Nov. 23 Thanksgiving holiday, echoing President Donald Trump’s call to speed up the party’s efforts to get the measure approved before year’s end.

Referring to the Thanksgiving holiday in the United States, Ryan told reporters at a news conference, “Our goal is to get it out of the House by then. The Senate’s going to be a little slower on their track.”

(Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Will Dunham)

