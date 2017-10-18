US judge will likely rule next week on healthcare payments

Cathey Park of Cambridge, Massachusetts wears a cast for her broken wrist with "I Love Obamacare" written upon it prior to U.S. President Barack Obama's arrival to speak about health insurance at Faneuil Hall in Boston October 30, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A U.S. federal judge said on Wednesday he would likely issue a ruling next week on a request from several U.S. states to block President Donald Trump’s decision to terminate cost-sharing payments to health insurance companies under Obamacare.

U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco federal court said he would likely hold a hearing on Monday or Tuesday, and then quickly issue an order. That ruling could be immediately appealed by the losing side, Chhabria said at a hearing on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Dan Levine; Editing by Peter Cooney)