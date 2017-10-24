US mulls sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya crisis
The US is considering sanctions against Myanmar authorities for its “violent, traumatic abuses” of the Rohingya Muslims in restive Rakhine state. Washington may use a human rights law to target leaders or groups involved in the violence in the western state, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.
