US mulls sanctions on Myanmar over Rohingya crisis

Al Jazeera

24 Oct 2017 at 06:56 ET                   
Rohingya Children (Youtube)

The US is considering sanctions against Myanmar authorities for its “violent, traumatic abuses” of the Rohingya Muslims in restive Rakhine state. Washington may use a human rights law to target leaders or groups involved in the violence in the western state, the US State Department said in a statement on Monday.

