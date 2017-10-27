US museum debuts first 3-D holograms of Holocaust survivors

Seated onstage at a museum near Chicago, Adina Sella talks about her life as a Holocaust survivor. A group of young school kids is entranced — all the more so because Sella is not actually there. Her likeness is being beamed in the form of an interactive and moving hologram, part of a first-of-its-kind exhibition debuting this weekend at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, which aims to preserve accounts of a fast-disappearing generation.