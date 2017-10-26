Quantcast

Veteran documentary ‘Thank You for Your Service’ doesn’t sugarcoat what soldiers actually face when they come home

Los Angeles Times

26 Oct 2017 at 20:06 ET                   
Wounded veteran soldier sitting in a wheelchair (Shutterstock)

“Thank You for Your Service” is more effective, more disturbing than you may expect, and that is very much a good thing. Starring Miles Teller and adapted from David Finkel’s classic of nonfiction journalism, “Thank You” may sound like the Hollywood take on a serious subject, and at times it threatens to turn out that way.

