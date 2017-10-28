Warnings issued as tropical storm Philippe forms

Tropical Storm Philippe (Twitter)

Tropical storm warnings have been issued in Cuba and the Bahamas as a potential cyclone forms in the northwest Caribbean Sea that will be named ‘Philippe.’ The disturbance is moving northeast from the western Caribbean Sea at a pace of 7 miles per hour and carries winds of 40 miles per hour, according to the National Hurricane Center, which is naming it ‘Potential Tropical Cyclone Eighteen’ before its formation.