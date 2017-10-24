WATCH: GOP Rep. Duncan Hunter completely flummoxed when asked if Trump is a good role model for kids

Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-CA, freezes when asked if Trump is a good role model (Screen capture)

Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) appeared to get caught flat-footed on Tuesday when CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked him if he thinks President Donald Trump is a good role model for children.

Blitzer was referring to comments made by outgoing Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ), who said that to support Trump is “morally treasonable” and that the president is not a good example for children to follow.

Prior to that point in the interview, Hunter was smoothly deflecting criticisms of the president, saying that Flake and Corker are outliers and that the party supports Trump’s agenda.

“Do you think President Trump is a good role model for children?” Blitzer asked.

Hunter’s eyes bulged and he froze for an instant, then cautiously said, “I think he’s a good role model in his business sense and now that he’s president of the United States, but I wouldn’t want my daughters talking like him, no.”

He paused, “Or my son, for that matter.”

He went on to say that he doesn’t know whether he or anyone else is a good role model before profoundly opining, “We all have, you know, pasts and we all, we all have futures.”

