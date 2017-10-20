WATCH LIVE: Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds WH briefing as Trump squabbles with Gold Star families

TBogg is Tom Boggioni, a writer based in San Diego, Ca. More specifically in Pacific Beach. Okay, in Crown Point, if you must know. Happy now? He was once known as a "somewhat popular blogger" back when blogs were a 'thing'. He is writing the Great American Novel, minus the 'great' part.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders (Screenshot)

As President Donald Trump’s administration squabbles with the family of Sgt. La David Johnson and Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-FL) over the president’s ham-handed attempt to offer condolences to Johnson’s widow, many people are failing to ask why U.S. Army Green Berets were in Niger at all.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders is expected to receive questions about Niger and more queries about the administration’s decision to go on the warpath against Wilson with false charges about a 2015 speech.

Watch the video, embedded below: