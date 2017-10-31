Quantcast

WATCH LIVE: Facebook, Twitter, Google executives to testify at Senate Russia hearing

Reuters

31 Oct 2017 at 14:12 ET                   
Ranking Member Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) speaks at a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism hearing about Russian election interference on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S. March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Executives from Facebook, Twitter and Google will testify on Tuesday before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Facebook General Counsel Colin Stretch, Twitter acting General Counsel Sean Edgett, and Richard Salgado, Google’s director of law enforcement and information security, are among the witnesses at the hearing on “ways to combat and reduce the amount of Russian propaganda and extremist content online,” the Senate Judiciary subcommittee on crime and terrorism said in a statement on Friday.

Watch live video, courtesy of PBS Newshour, below:

