‘We should take it slow’ John Mayer croons 6 minutes into Ivanka and Jared’s alleged sex playlist

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump via Twitter

The Huffington Post has made a fascinating argument for having uncovered Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s 21-minute sex playlist.

As Raw Story reported in March, reporter Ashley Feinberg was praised for her “genius” investigative reporting when she uncovered James Comey’s secret Twitter account. Now Feinberg has once again connected the dots online for a major story on the power couple referred to as Javanka.

As Feinberg noted, the October 15 play list created by a Spotify account belonging to Ivanka Trump was started 10 days prior to the wedding anniversary of the two senior White House advisors.

The short play list only contains five songs, the first two of which are by John Mayer, followed by Bruno Mars, James Blunt and Adele.

Less than six minutes into the playlist, Mayer can be heard crooning, “I think we should take it slow.”

“The 21-minute-long collection of songs is as horny as it is depressing. The playlist evokes motionless, antiseptic coitus,” Feinberg suggested. “It evokes two Tide pens in a plastic sale tub. It evokes Lysol wipes.”

“It evokes the smooth, genderless slopes of a couple of undressed dolls. This is sex music only in the sense that two pages pressed together in a new Williams Sonoma catalog is sex,” Feinberg concluded.

Listen to Ivanka Trump’s setlist: