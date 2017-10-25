What ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee wrote about Barack Obama’s inauguration and more before she died
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Harper Lee may only have published one novel (until the controversial publication of her “lost” manuscript for Go Set a Watchman in 2015), but she never stopped writing. Instead of composing prose for millions of readers, however, she often wrote for audiences of one in correspondence she kept up into her 80s.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion